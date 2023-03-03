AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,292 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after buying an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $102.71 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

