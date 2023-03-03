AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

