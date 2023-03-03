AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $263.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

