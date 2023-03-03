AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 98,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $137.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.89. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $210.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

