AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 10,388 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $195.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $198.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

