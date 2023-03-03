AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE:FR opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

