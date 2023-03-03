AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,005 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.07. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.