Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alphatec’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATEC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,346,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,549,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,280,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,346,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,549,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $332,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 564,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,975. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,558,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 442,021 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 859.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 435,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.