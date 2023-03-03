Alphatec’s (ATEC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alphatec’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,992.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,992.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,280,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,346,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,549,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 564,821 shares of company stock worth $7,781,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

