AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 500,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 251,963 shares.The stock last traded at $10.11 and had previously closed at $10.11.

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 53.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after buying an additional 801,538 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 1,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 643,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,159,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,037,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 515,213 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

