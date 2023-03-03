Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Position Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 204.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,133 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 825.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 15.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $13.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.