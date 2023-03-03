Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 7.6%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 3,635,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,883,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. New Street Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 514.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after buying an additional 10,106,315 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Altice USA by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,926,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284,411 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $27,723,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altice USA by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,366,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

