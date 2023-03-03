Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 61500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Altiplano Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.
About Altiplano Metals
Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.
