Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the January 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMADY shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($63.83) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

