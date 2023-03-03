Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Compass Point started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambac Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.
Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE AMBC opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $764.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
