Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambac Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE AMBC opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $764.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

