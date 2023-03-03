Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $97.28. The stock had previously closed at $94.31, but opened at $87.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ambarella shares last traded at $89.51, with a volume of 357,428 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Cowen dropped their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $162,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,473,399.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambarella Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Stories

