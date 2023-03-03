American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Shares of AMSWA opened at $13.91 on Monday. American Software has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $469.32 million, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.50%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of American Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 180,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of American Software by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Software by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
