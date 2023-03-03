American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,363,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 963,648 shares.The stock last traded at $139.99 and had previously closed at $140.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.11.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,597,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,599,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 42.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.