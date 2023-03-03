Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 159 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $123.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -160.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

