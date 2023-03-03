Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PSX opened at $105.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $98.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.