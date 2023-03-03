Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,920 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 139,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,022,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,273,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.9% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

FITB stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

