Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,099,000 after acquiring an additional 101,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Insider Activity

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $36,712,511 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.