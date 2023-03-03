Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 223 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 220.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

