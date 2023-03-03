Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.47. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. UBS Group raised their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

