Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.31.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CG stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

