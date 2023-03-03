Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 283,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,210,000 after purchasing an additional 126,699 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 158,177 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $413.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.60 and a 200 day moving average of $369.07. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $501.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

