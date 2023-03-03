Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

