Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,021,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,239,000 after acquiring an additional 60,207 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $175.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,530 shares of company stock worth $1,644,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.