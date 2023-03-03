Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.