Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.28 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

