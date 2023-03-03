Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 511.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $51.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

