Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $206,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after acquiring an additional 517,362 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTU opened at $400.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $507.71.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

