Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.54.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

