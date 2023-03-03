Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Citigroup increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

