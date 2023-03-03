Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,995 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

