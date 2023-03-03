Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.99) to GBX 6,200 ($74.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

