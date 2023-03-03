Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 108.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter.

FFC opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

