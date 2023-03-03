Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Down to $13.19

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $12.72. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 358,748 shares changing hands.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $102,170.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $972,715.86. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 885,229 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,167.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $102,170.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,851 shares of company stock worth $4,641,867. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

