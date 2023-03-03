AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in February

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmmPower Stock Performance
Shares of AMMPF opened at 0.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.24 and a 200-day moving average of 0.23. AmmPower has a 1 year low of 0.15 and a 1 year high of 0.38.
AmmPower Company Profile
