AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in February

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Stock Performance

Shares of AMMPF opened at 0.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.24 and a 200-day moving average of 0.23. AmmPower has a 1 year low of 0.15 and a 1 year high of 0.38.

Get AmmPower alerts:

AmmPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst reactions.

Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.