ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded ams-OSRAM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a CHF 7 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors, and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

