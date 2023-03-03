Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Etsy (ETSY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY):

3/1/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $121.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/21/2023 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2023 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $163.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,157,243 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 304.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Etsy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

