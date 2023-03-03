Analysts Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target at $18.44

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,714.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Affirm by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Affirm by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Affirm by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.28.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

