Analysts Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Price Target at $99.25

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,218 shares of company stock worth $2,899,438 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.