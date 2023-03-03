Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) PT at $52.29

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

A number of analysts have commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %

WTRG opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

