Analysts Set Expectations for Savaria Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.42.

Savaria Trading Down 2.7 %

Savaria Dividend Announcement

TSE:SIS opened at C$16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.77. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.02 and a 52 week high of C$18.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Savaria

(Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.