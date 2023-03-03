Analysts Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT at $13.53

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRFS. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Grifols by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after purchasing an additional 591,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

