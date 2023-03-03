Analysts Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price at $18.33

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Harmonic Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of Harmonic
About Harmonic
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmonic (HLIT)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.