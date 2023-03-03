Analysts Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price at $18.33

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Harmonic Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $65,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

