Analysts Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target at $72.50

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.40. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $78.94.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 692,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

