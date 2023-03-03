Analysts Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) PT at $23.25

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

KIM stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $239,184,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after buying an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after buying an additional 1,273,743 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

