Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $19.17

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 272.77, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $966.64 million, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 688.00%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Articles

